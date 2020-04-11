Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. 162,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,479. The company has a market capitalization of $530.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,491 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,829,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 549,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4,434.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 340,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 333,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

