ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised ASOS to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,122.50 ($41.07).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,063.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,849.91. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 39.74.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). Equities research analysts predict that ASOS will post 8086.7333743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

