Asaleo Care (ASX:AHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $1.00. Asaleo Care shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 200,568 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $543.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Asaleo Care’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Asaleo Care Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells hygiene, personal care, and consumer tissue products in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. It operates through Retail and Business to Business segments. The company manufactures and markets consumer brands, including Sorbent toilet and facial tissue, Handee paper towel, Deeko disposable tableware, Purex toilet tissue, and Treasures nappies; personal hygiene products under the Libra feminine hygiene brand and the TENA incontinence brand.

