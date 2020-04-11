Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AROW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. 39,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $430.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

