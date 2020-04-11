Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AHH. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 428,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,755. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, Director James C. Cherry purchased 19,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

