Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $1.80. Argos Resources shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 209,432 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and a P/E ratio of -10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.98.

About Argos Resources (LON:ARG)

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, explores for oil and gas in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a royalty interest in the production license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Argos Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.