argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $153.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated an average rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.07.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average of $140.09. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

