argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.07.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.09. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. AJO LP bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in argenx by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.