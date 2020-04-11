Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.00. Arena REIT No 1 shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 992,619 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$2.37 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.81. The firm has a market cap of $622.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88.

About Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF)

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

