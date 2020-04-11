Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ARD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 105,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $245.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,112 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.