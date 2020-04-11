Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of ARCO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 2,383,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

