ARB (ASX:ARB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.41

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and traded as low as $13.41. ARB shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 218,216 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$17.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. ARB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

In other news, insider Karen Phin bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$16.00 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of A$75,200.00 ($53,333.33).

About ARB (ASX:ARB)

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

