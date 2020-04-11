AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $240.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.10.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $192.05. 1,786,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AON will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.