Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.
Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.90. 3,901,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
