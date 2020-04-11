Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.90. 3,901,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

