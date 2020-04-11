Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVXL. BidaskClub upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 636,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

