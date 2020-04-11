Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.75%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,703,873.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $69,734,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,011.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,358.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,802 shares of company stock worth $13,911,827 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,614,000 after acquiring an additional 87,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

