Analysts Set TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price at $4.53

Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth $352,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TrueCar by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 101.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

