Analysts Set Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $158.50

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.24.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
Shares of Spotify stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.86. 1,226,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,259. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $137.88. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $161.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.
