Analysts Set Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $158.50

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Spotify stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.86. 1,226,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,259. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $137.88. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

