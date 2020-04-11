Analysts Set Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target at $9.00

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.80. 1,239,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

