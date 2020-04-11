Analysts Set Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target at $60.15

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Integer stock traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 324,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. Integer has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Integer by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after buying an additional 88,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

