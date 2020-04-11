Analysts Set Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target at $60.15

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.15.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Integer stock traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 324,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. Integer has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Integer by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after buying an additional 88,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
