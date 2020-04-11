Analysts Offer Predictions for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $53.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

