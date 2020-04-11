Analysts Expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Pacific City Financial posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Pacific City Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 19,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,389. Pacific City Financial has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other news, Director Don Rhee bought 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $92,201.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

