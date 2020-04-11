Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. 559,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,455. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

