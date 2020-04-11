Analysts Expect Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Post ($0.25) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Frequency Therapeutics an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

FREQ stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $467.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $67,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,722.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

