Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 135 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 505,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CPLG stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 507,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,688. The company has a market cap of $195.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

