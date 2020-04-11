Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is ($0.20). Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 535,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

