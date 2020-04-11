Analysts Expect BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of BRP Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 217,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,432. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

BRP Group Company Profile

