America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.80.

CRMT traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,921. The company has a market cap of $405.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.79. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann G. Bordelon purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

