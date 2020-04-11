AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) versus Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WHLR) Financial Analysis

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AMEN Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 24.40% 7.59% 7.03% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -12.73% N/A -1.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMEN Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $4.61 million 4.88 $5.18 million N/A N/A Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.18 -$8.04 million N/A N/A

AMEN Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

AMEN Properties beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

