Alta Equipment Group Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTG opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 246,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $2,275,534.80. Also, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

