Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $98.00 at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.37.

ALB traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.02. 1,775,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $1,414,729. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after buying an additional 158,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after buying an additional 205,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,495,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

