ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Shares of ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $5.93. ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 227,238 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.85.

About ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

