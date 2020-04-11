Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $205.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $238.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.26.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.32. 1,744,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.97.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.