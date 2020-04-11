AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.81

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as low as $17.26. AGL Energy shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 1,726,754 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of A$19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. AGL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.41%.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

