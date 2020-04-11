Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. 167,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,120. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 933,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group makes up about 2.1% of IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. owned 3.95% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

