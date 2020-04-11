Aeron Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00001420 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bit-Z, IDAX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 325.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.92 or 0.02688779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Radar Relay, IDAX, Kuna, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.