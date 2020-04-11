AdHive (ADH) Reaches Market Cap of $87,852.79

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. AdHive has a market cap of $87,852.79 and approximately $89.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdHive has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AdHive Token Profile

ADH is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

