Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $317.77

Shares of Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $317.77 and traded as low as $220.80. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $229.00, with a volume of 26,408 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 256.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 317.12. The company has a market cap of $57.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89.

About Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

