Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AKR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

AKR stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.27%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

