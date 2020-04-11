Acadia Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 799 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

ACHC stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 745,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,287,000 after purchasing an additional 624,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $20,313,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 372,506 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

