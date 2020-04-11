Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.04. 10,465,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,728,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

