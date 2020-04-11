AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKFRY. ValuEngine raised shares of AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of AB SKF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of AB SKF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB SKF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

