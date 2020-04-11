Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE:AAN opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $51,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $12,335,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

