Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.79 ($26.50).

ARL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of ETR ARL traded up €0.87 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €16.72 ($19.44). The company had a trading volume of 309,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 52-week high of €31.90 ($37.09).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

