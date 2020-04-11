$443.46 Million in Sales Expected for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post sales of $443.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.10 million. Saia reported sales of $410.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.34. 279,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.93. Saia has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 105,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 20.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,612,000.

Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

