$2.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.50. Banco Macro posted earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $13.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $15.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Macro.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

