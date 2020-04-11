$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. Chubb reported earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $10.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $7.66 on Friday, hitting $122.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.60. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

