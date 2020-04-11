$139.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $139.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.80 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $134.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $543.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.40 million to $544.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $561.27 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $574.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Nextgen Healthcare stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 337,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,248. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $681.32 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,299,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 62,186 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,357,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 529,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 187,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.