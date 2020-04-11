1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €30.50 ($35.47).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of DRI stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €19.55 ($22.73). 162,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.77 and its 200-day moving average is €23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 52 week high of €34.48 ($40.09).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.