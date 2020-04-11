10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE TXG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.92. 595,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,567. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $108.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.40) EPS.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $2,213,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $44,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 837,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,313.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management I LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $551,699,000.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

